2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool coffee bar dog grooming area clubhouse

Step into modern luxury wrapped in natural surroundings. This hip, urban, loft-style community is located near prime shopping and dining. Keep cool in the resort-style pool, work out in one of the elaborate fitness centers, gather friends and neighbors for a grill out or get your caffeine in the coffee bar. Located near Toll Roads and IH-35, anywhere you need to be is a breeze! Enjoy the long list of amenities including: Minutes to Kramer Station MetroRail Resort style pool with sundeck and lap pool with tanning shelf Outdoor display kitchens and seating areas Expansive resident clubhouse with lounge seating and Wi-Fi throughout common areas Fully equipped fitness center with separate spin studio Private conference and meeting room Fully-equipped resident demonstration kitchen with warming drawers Dog washing station On-site bicycle storage Additional storage spaces available * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.