2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 AM

2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD

2601 La Frontera Boulevard · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2601 La Frontera Boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78681
La Frontera Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
coffee bar
dog grooming area
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Step into modern luxury wrapped in natural surroundings. This hip, urban, loft-style community is located near prime shopping and dining. Keep cool in the resort-style pool, work out in one of the elaborate fitness centers, gather friends and neighbors for a grill out or get your caffeine in the coffee bar. Located near Toll Roads and IH-35, anywhere you need to be is a breeze! Enjoy the long list of amenities including: Minutes to Kramer Station MetroRail Resort style pool with sundeck and lap pool with tanning shelf Outdoor display kitchens and seating areas Expansive resident clubhouse with lounge seating and Wi-Fi throughout common areas Fully equipped fitness center with separate spin studio Private conference and meeting room Fully-equipped resident demonstration kitchen with warming drawers Dog washing station On-site bicycle storage Additional storage spaces available * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD have any available units?
2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD have?
Some of 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD offer parking?
No, 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD has a pool.
Does 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
