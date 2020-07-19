All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1812 BAYLAND ST

1812 Bayland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Bayland Street, Round Rock, TX 78664
Chishlom Crossing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4-2-2 - 2050 sq. ft. - $1575.00 - 1812 Bayland - 4-2-2 - 2050 square feet home. This home has no carpet! Kitchen has lots of counter/cabinet space, island, pass through to living room. Seperate laundry room with garage access. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet, large master bath includes a double vanity & separate tub/shower. Strict HOA, tenant must care for lawn on weekly basis. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE4448535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 BAYLAND ST have any available units?
1812 BAYLAND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 BAYLAND ST have?
Some of 1812 BAYLAND ST's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 BAYLAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1812 BAYLAND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 BAYLAND ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 BAYLAND ST is pet friendly.
Does 1812 BAYLAND ST offer parking?
Yes, 1812 BAYLAND ST offers parking.
Does 1812 BAYLAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 BAYLAND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 BAYLAND ST have a pool?
No, 1812 BAYLAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1812 BAYLAND ST have accessible units?
No, 1812 BAYLAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 BAYLAND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 BAYLAND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
