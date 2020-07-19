1812 BAYLAND ST

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

4-2-2 - 2050 sq. ft. - $1575.00 - 1812 Bayland - 4-2-2 - 2050 square feet home. This home has no carpet! Kitchen has lots of counter/cabinet space, island, pass through to living room. Seperate laundry room with garage access. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet, large master bath includes a double vanity & separate tub/shower. Strict HOA, tenant must care for lawn on weekly basis. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE4448535)