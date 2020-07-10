All apartments in Round Rock
1766 Windy Park Cir
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 AM

1766 Windy Park Cir

1766 Windy Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1766 Windy Park Circle, Round Rock, TX 78664
Windy Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Move into this cute Round Rock 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom / 2 Car Garage July 1st! Property is located on a beautiful street in a friendly safe neighborhood conveniently located a few blocks from Dell, HEB, Randall's, Starbucks, Clay Madsen, CVS, 24hr Emergency, great Round Rock schools, and more. The home has an extended driveway, updated wood tile floors, new energy-efficient AC/Heating system. Rent includes highspeed internet, basic cable, stainless steel fridge, washer, and dryer. Rent is $1390 per month and the deposit is $1390. Pet deposits apply. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.

Call 512-640-9612 or email 1766WindyParkCircle@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1766 Windy Park Cir have any available units?
1766 Windy Park Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1766 Windy Park Cir have?
Some of 1766 Windy Park Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1766 Windy Park Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1766 Windy Park Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1766 Windy Park Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1766 Windy Park Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1766 Windy Park Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1766 Windy Park Cir offers parking.
Does 1766 Windy Park Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1766 Windy Park Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1766 Windy Park Cir have a pool?
No, 1766 Windy Park Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1766 Windy Park Cir have accessible units?
No, 1766 Windy Park Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1766 Windy Park Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1766 Windy Park Cir has units with dishwashers.

