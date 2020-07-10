1766 Windy Park Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Move into this cute Round Rock 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom / 2 Car Garage July 1st! Property is located on a beautiful street in a friendly safe neighborhood conveniently located a few blocks from Dell, HEB, Randall's, Starbucks, Clay Madsen, CVS, 24hr Emergency, great Round Rock schools, and more. The home has an extended driveway, updated wood tile floors, new energy-efficient AC/Heating system. Rent includes highspeed internet, basic cable, stainless steel fridge, washer, and dryer. Rent is $1390 per month and the deposit is $1390. Pet deposits apply. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.



Call 512-640-9612 or email 1766WindyParkCircle@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.