All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1701 Horseshoe CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
Round Rock, TX
1701 Horseshoe CIR
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM
1701 Horseshoe CIR
1701 Horseshoe Circle
No Longer Available
Location
1701 Horseshoe Circle, Round Rock, TX 78681
Creek Bend
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Steps to tour:
1) Text us.
2) We'll quickly contact you back & confirm you're qualified for this rental.
3) Schedule your tour for a time that works best for you.
Tour even on evenings and weekends!
(RLNE5464279)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Horseshoe CIR have any available units?
1701 Horseshoe CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 1701 Horseshoe CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Horseshoe CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Horseshoe CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Horseshoe CIR is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Horseshoe CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Horseshoe CIR offers parking.
Does 1701 Horseshoe CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Horseshoe CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Horseshoe CIR have a pool?
No, 1701 Horseshoe CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Horseshoe CIR have accessible units?
No, 1701 Horseshoe CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Horseshoe CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Horseshoe CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Horseshoe CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Horseshoe CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
