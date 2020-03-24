1508 Laurel Oak Loop

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath With Office in Forest Ridge - Spacious 3 bedroom In-Law Plan that has been updated with new Floors, Granite Throughout, Fresh paint inside and out, new Stainless Steel Appliances, and new plumbing and light fixtures. featuring a beautiful entryway with large arches. Formal living, dining rooms and flex room/study; whereas, the study can easily be converted into a fourth bedroom. Kitchen has skylight and huge island with tons of storage. An abundance of windows line the back of the home allowing for natural light. New Deck in back yard which is great for outdoor living. Master with separate shower and tub with walk in closet. Large lot with mature trees and shrubs. Amazing RRISD schools! This is a must see!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4799100)