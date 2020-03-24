All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

1508 Laurel Oak Loop

1508 Laurel Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Laurel Oak Loop, Round Rock, TX 78665
Forest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
3 Bedroom 2 Bath With Office in Forest Ridge - Spacious 3 bedroom In-Law Plan that has been updated with new Floors, Granite Throughout, Fresh paint inside and out, new Stainless Steel Appliances, and new plumbing and light fixtures. featuring a beautiful entryway with large arches. Formal living, dining rooms and flex room/study; whereas, the study can easily be converted into a fourth bedroom. Kitchen has skylight and huge island with tons of storage. An abundance of windows line the back of the home allowing for natural light. New Deck in back yard which is great for outdoor living. Master with separate shower and tub with walk in closet. Large lot with mature trees and shrubs. Amazing RRISD schools! This is a must see!!

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4799100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Laurel Oak Loop have any available units?
1508 Laurel Oak Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Laurel Oak Loop have?
Some of 1508 Laurel Oak Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Laurel Oak Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Laurel Oak Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Laurel Oak Loop pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Laurel Oak Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1508 Laurel Oak Loop offer parking?
No, 1508 Laurel Oak Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1508 Laurel Oak Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Laurel Oak Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Laurel Oak Loop have a pool?
No, 1508 Laurel Oak Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Laurel Oak Loop have accessible units?
No, 1508 Laurel Oak Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Laurel Oak Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Laurel Oak Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
