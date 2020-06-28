1209 Ridgemont

Amenities
This gorgeous recently upgraded 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom duplex comes with all new flooring, quartz counters, beautiful modern cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. It includes a private wood fenced backyard and a one car garage, as well as a stunning marble tile fireplace. It's the perfect home for a small family or someone looking for a quite neighborhood settle down in! Minutes away from Success High School and Xenia Voigt Elementary! Dogs accepted!!
