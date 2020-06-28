All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated September 12 2019 at 4:44 AM

1209 Ridgemont

1209 Ridgemont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Ridgemont Street, Round Rock, TX 78664
Hyridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous recently upgraded 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom duplex comes with all new flooring, quartz counters, beautiful modern cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. It includes a private wood fenced backyard and a one car garage, as well as a stunning marble tile fireplace. It's the perfect home for a small family or someone looking for a quite neighborhood settle down in! Minutes away from Success High School and Xenia Voigt Elementary! Dogs accepted!!
Gorgeous upgraded duplex!! All new flooring, quartz counters, cabinets, paint, fixtures, fire place, fencing, SS appliances, and more! 2 beds/ 2 baths/ 1 car garage. Private fenced yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Ridgemont have any available units?
1209 Ridgemont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Ridgemont have?
Some of 1209 Ridgemont's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Ridgemont currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Ridgemont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Ridgemont pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Ridgemont is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Ridgemont offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Ridgemont offers parking.
Does 1209 Ridgemont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Ridgemont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Ridgemont have a pool?
No, 1209 Ridgemont does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Ridgemont have accessible units?
No, 1209 Ridgemont does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Ridgemont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Ridgemont has units with dishwashers.
