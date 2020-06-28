1209 Ridgemont

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous recently upgraded 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom duplex comes with all new flooring, quartz counters, beautiful modern cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. It includes a private wood fenced backyard and a one car garage, as well as a stunning marble tile fireplace. It's the perfect home for a small family or someone looking for a quite neighborhood settle down in! Minutes away from Success High School and Xenia Voigt Elementary! Dogs accepted!!

Gorgeous upgraded duplex!! All new flooring, quartz counters, cabinets, paint, fixtures, fire place, fencing, SS appliances, and more! 2 beds/ 2 baths/ 1 car garage. Private fenced yard!