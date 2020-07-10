1200 Sunrise Rd

Amenities
Sunchase Apartments - Property Id: 173467
Photos are of actual unit!
Fully Remodeled Unit.
Say hello to your new home! Tramor at Sunchase is a Perfect location for all of your needs! Our property is quiet little area nestled behind Highway 79 on the east side. Near all major highways, such as: I35, 45, 620, and Mopac. Perfectly located to satisfy your needs and amenities that will make you feel as if it's your own home! Call us today to check out our beautiful property and see what Sunchase has to offer!
Unit Details:
2 Bed /1 Bath
2nd Floor Unit
Faux Wood Flooring
Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Stainless Steel Appliances
Tiled Bathtub
Air Conditioning/Central Heating/Ceiling Fan
Walk-in Closet
Shared Laundry Onsite
Pets OK (All breeds/sizes welcome!)
Sunchase Apartments
(512)244-7986
1200 Sunrise Road
Round Rock,Tx 78664
Ask ROCIO!
TEXT ME FOR MORE INFO
(512)487-9674
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173467p
