1200 Sunrise Rd
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

1200 Sunrise Rd

1200 Sunrise Road · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Sunrise Road, Round Rock, TX 78664
Mesa Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sunchase Apartments - Property Id: 173467

Photos are of actual unit!

Fully Remodeled Unit.

Say hello to your new home! Tramor at Sunchase is a Perfect location for all of your needs! Our property is quiet little area nestled behind Highway 79 on the east side. Near all major highways, such as: I35, 45, 620, and Mopac. Perfectly located to satisfy your needs and amenities that will make you feel as if it's your own home! Call us today to check out our beautiful property and see what Sunchase has to offer!

Unit Details:
2 Bed /1 Bath
2nd Floor Unit
Faux Wood Flooring
Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Stainless Steel Appliances
Tiled Bathtub
Air Conditioning/Central Heating/Ceiling Fan
Walk-in Closet
Shared Laundry Onsite
Pets OK (All breeds/sizes welcome!)

Sunchase Apartments
(512)244-7986
1200 Sunrise Road
Round Rock,Tx 78664
Ask ROCIO!
TEXT ME FOR MORE INFO
(512)487-9674
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173467p
Property Id 173467

(RLNE5285988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Sunrise Rd have any available units?
1200 Sunrise Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Sunrise Rd have?
Some of 1200 Sunrise Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Sunrise Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Sunrise Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Sunrise Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Sunrise Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Sunrise Rd offer parking?
No, 1200 Sunrise Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Sunrise Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Sunrise Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Sunrise Rd have a pool?
No, 1200 Sunrise Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Sunrise Rd have accessible units?
No, 1200 Sunrise Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Sunrise Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Sunrise Rd has units with dishwashers.

