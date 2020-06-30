1120 Sundrop Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3B/2.5B two story home in Round Rock Ranch. Kitchen opens to family room, master up with double doors, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and large master closet. Big backyard and deck great for entertaining guests! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.