1120 Sundrop Place
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:54 AM

1120 Sundrop Place

1120 Sundrop Place · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Sundrop Place, Round Rock, TX 78665
Round Rock Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3B/2.5B two story home in Round Rock Ranch. Kitchen opens to family room, master up with double doors, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and large master closet. Big backyard and deck great for entertaining guests! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

