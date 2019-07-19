Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
928 Signal Ridge Place
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:42 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
928 Signal Ridge Place
928 Signal Ridge Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
928 Signal Ridge Place, Rockwall, TX 75032
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Looking for a lakeview. Check out this unit with 2 fireplaces. spacious master and a wall of bookcases.
No steps to walk into this unit. 2nd bedroom is upstairs. Close to The Harbor, theatre, hospital and interstate 30.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 928 Signal Ridge Place have any available units?
928 Signal Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockwall, TX
.
What amenities does 928 Signal Ridge Place have?
Some of 928 Signal Ridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 928 Signal Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
928 Signal Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Signal Ridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 928 Signal Ridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockwall
.
Does 928 Signal Ridge Place offer parking?
No, 928 Signal Ridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 928 Signal Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 928 Signal Ridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Signal Ridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 928 Signal Ridge Place has a pool.
Does 928 Signal Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 928 Signal Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Signal Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 Signal Ridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 928 Signal Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 928 Signal Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
