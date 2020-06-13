/
/
commerce
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:50 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Commerce, TX📍
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2400 Bryan #203
2400 Bryan Street, Commerce, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
2400 Bryan #203 Available 07/17/20 2400 Bryan - Apartment - Please visit www.huntexproperties.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1620 Sycamore
1620 Sycamore Street, Commerce, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1344 sqft
1620 Sycamore Available 08/20/20 1620 Sycamore- House (Commerce) - For additional information or to apply online please visit www.huntexproperties.com! Charming three bedroom, one bath, landscaped house located in Commerce, TX.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2408 Bryan #104
2408 Bryan St, Commerce, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
500 sqft
2408 Bryan #104 Available 06/15/20 2408 Bryan - Apartment - This is a spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that has all the amenities. It is PERFECT place for your first off campus living experience.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2411 Bryan Street - #205
2411 Bryan Street, Commerce, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2411 Bryan - Apartments - This is a spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that has all the amenities. It is PERFECT place for your first off campus living experience. Includes ALL the appliances AND a washer and dryer.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2504 Monroe Street
2504 Monroe Street, Commerce, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1390 sqft
!!!!!ATTENTION COLLEGE STUDENTS, OWNER IS ALLOWING SUBLEASING FOR THE OTHER 3 ROOMS, HOUSE IS BUILD TO SUUIT COLLEGE STUDENTS, WITH 4 BEDROOMS 1 COMMON AREA A HUGE BACK YARD AND TWO FULL SHOWERS.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1906 Washington - 1
1906 Washington Street, Commerce, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1344 sqft
Three Bedroom Located on the 2nd Floor. Large open air porch.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1911 Pecan Street - C
1911 Pecan Street, Commerce, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
650 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath with stove and refrigerator and washer and dryer hookups. Duplex each side 2 bedroom 2 bath, Stove Refrigerator, Washer dryer Hook ups.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1708 Monroe Apt 204
1708 Monroe Street, Commerce, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1708 Monroe Apt 204 in Commerce. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1701 Bonham
1701 Bonham Street, Commerce, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2200 sqft
Large four bedroom on beautiful tree lined street. Oak Hardwoods, formal dining room, several large walk in closets, easy walk to Downtown, and TAMU-C.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1505 Arp
1505 Arp Street, Commerce, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Yard care and washer and dryer included in rent. 3 bedroom, 2 bath central heat and air.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2721 McCarley
2721 McCarley Dr, Commerce, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1159 sqft
Brick Duplex located south of Culver st. Large fenced in backyard and covered carport. Unit has laundry room on site. Very close to Texas A & M - Commerce in Hunt County Texas! 3 bedroom 1 bath, duplex with carport, Fenced in yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Commerce, the median rent is $559 for a studio, $666 for a 1-bedroom, $828 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,122 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Commerce, check out our monthly Commerce Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Commerce area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Commerce from include Dallas, Plano, Garland, McKinney, and Richardson.