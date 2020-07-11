Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:46 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Rockwall, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Rockwall apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
126 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,035
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Caruth Lake
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Results within 5 miles of Rockwall
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
24 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
76 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,341
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
3 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
935 sqft
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
36 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Results within 10 miles of Rockwall
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
57 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
Studio
$1,090
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
45 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Eastern
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful complex close to Lake Ray Hubbard and a short drive to downtown Dallas. Spacious apartments with W/D hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Community has fire pit, sparkling pool and large, welcoming clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
62 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$905
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1475 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
2 Units Available
Meadowcreek
Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
881 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments close to I-465 and Downtown Indianapolis. Electric units with energy-efficient windows and new oak cabinets and kitchen countertops. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Rockwall, TX

Rockwall was named for the stunning geologic formation that gives off the appearance of being an artificial wall!

Rockwall, Texas is the beautiful Dallas suburb where those from the city flee to find a more relaxing place to live but can still be close enough to the Dallas area to participate in the action and benefits that the city has to offer. You can expect the weather here to be warm most of the year -- though everything will come to a literal standstill if there is a snow flurry -- and for the people to be friendly and welcoming to newcomers. You will never lack for things to do while living here and if all else fails, host a barbecue! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Rockwall, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Rockwall apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Rockwall apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

