pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM
49 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rockwall, TX
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
980 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Caruth Lake
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,286
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
124 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,035
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
14 Units Available
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sonoma Court Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
10 Units Available
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from the lake and nearby shopping and dining. European-style architecture with modern finishes. W/D hookup in unit. Community has a beautiful tennis court and pool. Pet-friendly!
Results within 5 miles of Rockwall
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
$
23 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
15 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,707
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
$
71 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,356
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Crystal
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1085 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
$
31 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
3 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
935 sqft
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
18 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett Texas, where a shimmering lake and intoxicating afternoon breeze are the essences of home at Lakeshore Villa Apartments.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1156 sqft
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard, where functional style and comfort are the essence of home at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1007 Oak Grove Ln
1007 Oak Grove Lane, Royse City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Recently renovated! Granite counters, large kitchen! 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
533 Blue Sage Drive
533 Blue Sage Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1654 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath homes in the highly sought-after community of Spring Meadow in Fate, TX! This home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light and a well-manicured backyard with a pergola.
Results within 10 miles of Rockwall
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
22 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1331 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
30 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
20 Units Available
Eastern
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
954 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
