Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup carpet oven Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse elevator gym playground pool putting green hot tub media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly business center

Minutes from beautiful lake views, Rockwall Commons offers unique one, two, and three apartment homes that are anything but common with great amenities to match! Our location is a unique blend of city and suburban, with abundant shopping and restaurants nearby. Rockwall Commons offers stunning community amenities such as a basketball court, Outdoor Fireplace and Seating, Sun Decks Perfect for Tanning and Relaxing, Starbucks Barista Machine, an Amphitheater, direct access to the jogging trail, resort style swimming pool, putting green, and much more. Our luxury apartments are minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard and Assorted Lake Activities, and have black appliance, walk-in closets, 9 foot ceilings, private balcony/patio, and vaulted ceilings. Our beautiful European style of architecture makes coming home an experience! Better Living... Better Life at Rockwall Commons.