Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Rockwall Commons

1389 Ridge Rd · (972) 829-0716
Location

1389 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 366 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 466 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Unit 354 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Unit 424 · Avail. now

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 181 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rockwall Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
playground
pool
putting green
hot tub
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
business center
Minutes from beautiful lake views, Rockwall Commons offers unique one, two, and three apartment homes that are anything but common with great amenities to match! Our location is a unique blend of city and suburban, with abundant shopping and restaurants nearby. Rockwall Commons offers stunning community amenities such as a basketball court, Outdoor Fireplace and Seating, Sun Decks Perfect for Tanning and Relaxing, Starbucks Barista Machine, an Amphitheater, direct access to the jogging trail, resort style swimming pool, putting green, and much more. Our luxury apartments are minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard and Assorted Lake Activities, and have black appliance, walk-in closets, 9 foot ceilings, private balcony/patio, and vaulted ceilings. Our beautiful European style of architecture makes coming home an experience! Better Living... Better Life at Rockwall Commons.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per person, $90 per spouse
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $115-$165 (move-in admin fee)
Additional: lease washer/dryer: $40/month; laundry installation fee: $40
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs; Aggressive breeds
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (Pit-bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Doberman Pincher)
Parking Details: open parking; reserved garage: $50/month.
Storage Details: 7' x 8' - $30/month; 27' x 7' - $80/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rockwall Commons have any available units?
Rockwall Commons has 10 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rockwall Commons have?
Some of Rockwall Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rockwall Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Rockwall Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rockwall Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Rockwall Commons is pet friendly.
Does Rockwall Commons offer parking?
Yes, Rockwall Commons offers parking.
Does Rockwall Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rockwall Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rockwall Commons have a pool?
Yes, Rockwall Commons has a pool.
Does Rockwall Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Rockwall Commons has accessible units.
Does Rockwall Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rockwall Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Rockwall Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rockwall Commons has units with air conditioning.
