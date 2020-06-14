57 Apartments for rent in Rockwall, TX with garage
1 of 49
1 of 30
1 of 35
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 36
1 of 30
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 29
1 of 32
1 of 23
1 of 47
1 of 36
1 of 31
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 16
Rockwall was named for the stunning geologic formation that gives off the appearance of being an artificial wall!
Rockwall, Texas is the beautiful Dallas suburb where those from the city flee to find a more relaxing place to live but can still be close enough to the Dallas area to participate in the action and benefits that the city has to offer. You can expect the weather here to be warm most of the year -- though everything will come to a literal standstill if there is a snow flurry -- and for the people to be friendly and welcoming to newcomers. You will never lack for things to do while living here and if all else fails, host a barbecue! See more
Rockwall apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.