Apartment List
/
TX
/
rockwall
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

57 Apartments for rent in Rockwall, TX with garage

Rockwall apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
11 Units Available
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sonoma Court Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Caruth Lake
8 Units Available
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1250 sqft
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
145 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,020
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Results within 1 mile of Rockwall

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
243 Thatcher Drive
243 Thatcher Drive, Fate, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2977 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home built by Lennar Homes! It features 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, an oversized yard, open-concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and as a bonus, it includes the refrigerator.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
188 Baldwin Drive
188 Baldwin Drive, Fate, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2737 sqft
Rockwall ISD in CHAMBERLAIN CROSSING community!!! Beautiful home has 4 bed 3 full & 1 half bath plus a study. Hardwood entry and hall lead to a large family room.
Results within 5 miles of Rockwall
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
$
123 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
13 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
16 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,257
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
$
29 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,208
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
45 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
5 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1007 Oak Grove Ln
1007 Oak Grove Lane, Royse City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Recently renovated! Granite counters, large kitchen! 2 large kitchens and a full bathroom upstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
104 Waxberry Drive
104 Waxberry Dr, Rockwall County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1751 sqft
Spring Meadow in Royse City (Fate). 3BR, 2BA + Tray Ceilings + Fireplace + Patio + Kitchen Island + Smart Home - 1751 sq. ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
227 Citrus Drive
227 Citrus Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1634 sqft
welcome home to this open-concept, modernize, move-in ready, like-new, single story home with a gourmet, galley kitchen that overlooks the family room and dining room for easy entertainment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
311 Sugarberry Lane
311 Sugarberry Lane, Fate, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2038 sqft
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
516 La Grange Drive
516 La Grange Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1837 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom Home with Beautiful Stone Fireplace & Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop, handcrafted and designed custom cabinet, 20 inch tiles with glass inserts, Jacuzzi tub, energy start home, rediant barrier, ceiling

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
62 Larkspur
62 Larkspur Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1511 sqft
Renters look no further! This beautiful home in the rapidly growing and highly sought after city of Fate won't last long. Home has great curb appeal and boasts gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the living area and in all 3 bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 Rosemary Drive
505 Rosemary Drive, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2106 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,106 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
405 Fireberry Drive
405 Fireberry Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,950 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
901 Loganwood Drive
901 Loganwood Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1373 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
City Guide for Rockwall, TX

Rockwall was named for the stunning geologic formation that gives off the appearance of being an artificial wall!

Rockwall, Texas is the beautiful Dallas suburb where those from the city flee to find a more relaxing place to live but can still be close enough to the Dallas area to participate in the action and benefits that the city has to offer. You can expect the weather here to be warm most of the year -- though everything will come to a literal standstill if there is a snow flurry -- and for the people to be friendly and welcoming to newcomers. You will never lack for things to do while living here and if all else fails, host a barbecue! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rockwall, TX

Rockwall apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRockwall 3 BedroomsRockwall Accessible Apartments
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Apartments with GarageRockwall Apartments with GymRockwall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRockwall Apartments with Move-in Specials
Rockwall Apartments with ParkingRockwall Apartments with PoolRockwall Apartments with Washer-DryerRockwall Dog Friendly ApartmentsRockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District