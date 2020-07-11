/
apartments with washer dryer
23 Apartments for rent in Rockwall, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
126 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,035
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1488 sqft
Prime location just minutes from the lake and nearby shopping and dining. European-style architecture with modern finishes. W/D hookup in unit. Community has a beautiful tennis court and pool. Pet-friendly!
Results within 5 miles of Rockwall
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
24 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
76 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,341
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
935 sqft
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
36 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett Texas, where a shimmering lake and intoxicating afternoon breeze are the essences of home at Lakeshore Villa Apartments.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1156 sqft
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard, where functional style and comfort are the essence of home at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments.
Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Rockwall
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
57 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
Studio
$1,080
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
45 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
55 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
28 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1193 sqft
Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
22 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1331 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
10 Units Available
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St, Garland, TX
Studio
$978
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1031 sqft
Wonderful location next to the Downtown Garland DART light rail station. Walkable neighborhood. Community features a gorgeous pool, cyber cafe and modern exercise room. In-unit W/D, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
10 Units Available
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1125 sqft
We provide a one of a kind lifestyle with our generous amenities and quality service.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
New West
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,028
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
Last updated January 3 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1095 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with well-equipped kitchens, high-speed internet access and private balconies. Recreation amenities include a pool and children's playground. Just minutes away from the Hillside Academy for Excellence.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
341 Gladstone Circle
341 Gladstone Cir, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2144 sqft
1 story LENNAR home, 4 bed 2.5 bath, formal dining room, fireplace & covered patio! Brushed nickel fixtures, kitchen island, Granite counter tops, Rounded corners, 2 in. faux wood blinds, ceramic Tile in entry & all wet areas.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5506 yarborough Drive
5506 Yarborough Dr, Forney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1598 sqft
Welcome to the 2019 Peoples Choice Highland Home. This magnificent Home was Built in 2019 with plenty of upgrades including all appliances as well as brand new washer and dryer.
