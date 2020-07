Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful lakeview from this 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. Spacious living dining area has laminated floors and wood burning fire place. Refrigerator included. Close to The Harbor, restaurants and movie. Enjoy the concerts on the lake on your own patio. Located just across the street from the pool.