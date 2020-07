Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

EXCEPTIONAL, UPDATED Townhome just in time for summer located in Chandlers Landing, 24 hour security, pool, tennis and dining. This home features NEW PAINT, HARDWOOD FLOORING AND NEW CARPET. 3 large bedrooms, two full baths and one half bath. Yard maintenance and HOA are included in monthly rent. Pet is ok with pet deposit. Enjoy this luxurious home year round. Oversized garage. Walk to the lake and enjoy the gorgeous sunsets on Lake Ray Hubbard.