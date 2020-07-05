452 Yacht Club Drive

Amenities

Deluxe waterfront, Marina level (lower level) Condo on Lake Ray Hubbard. Cutter Hill Condo in Chandlers's Landing. Extensive remodel completed in January 2018 showcases today's decor, flexible floorplan & walk-out patio overlooking marina. Updated kitchen, master bath with soaking tub & walk-in striated marble rain shower, new HVAC, updated Lighting & Ceiling fans, New Water Heater, New Tile Flooring, newly added half bath. Murphy Guest bed made of reclaimed Wyoming Snow Fence Wood, office-bar area & more. Fully furnished, full kitchen appliances included, washer & dryer, outdoor patio furniture. UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! MOVE IN READY! Come and get it!