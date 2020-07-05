All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:38 AM

452 Yacht Club Drive

452 Yacht Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

452 Yacht Club Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Chandlers Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Deluxe waterfront, Marina level (lower level) Condo on Lake Ray Hubbard. Cutter Hill Condo in Chandlers's Landing. Extensive remodel completed in January 2018 showcases today's decor, flexible floorplan & walk-out patio overlooking marina. Updated kitchen, master bath with soaking tub & walk-in striated marble rain shower, new HVAC, updated Lighting & Ceiling fans, New Water Heater, New Tile Flooring, newly added half bath. Murphy Guest bed made of reclaimed Wyoming Snow Fence Wood, office-bar area & more. Fully furnished, full kitchen appliances included, washer & dryer, outdoor patio furniture. UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! MOVE IN READY! Come and get it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 Yacht Club Drive have any available units?
452 Yacht Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 452 Yacht Club Drive have?
Some of 452 Yacht Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 Yacht Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
452 Yacht Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 Yacht Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 452 Yacht Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 452 Yacht Club Drive offer parking?
No, 452 Yacht Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 452 Yacht Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 452 Yacht Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 Yacht Club Drive have a pool?
No, 452 Yacht Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 452 Yacht Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 452 Yacht Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 452 Yacht Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 Yacht Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 452 Yacht Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 452 Yacht Club Drive has units with air conditioning.

