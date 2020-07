Amenities

Take a look at this freshly remodeled and ready to move-in waterfront property in Lakeside Village! This oversized 1-bedroom 1.5-bath split-level unit features updated bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, and stainless-steel appliances. Located just steps away from the lake in a gated community with amenities including a community pool, tennis courts, a 9-hole par 3 golf course, walking trails and more! Don't miss out on the vacation everyday at this wonderful lakeside home.