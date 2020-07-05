3111 Bourbon Street Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious home tucked away in the Lakeside community fo Orleans on The Lake with quick access to The Rockwall Harbor and I-30. Home offers beautiful hardwood floors on main level, neutral carpet in bedrooms and natural lighting throughout. Large kitchen includes island, lots of storage, ss appliances and is open to spacious living with fireplace. First floor also has office with build in desk and storage and full bathroom. Second level has enormous master with fireplace, jetted tub, walk in closet and balcony. Both secondary rooms also offer walk in closets. Pets are case by case basis only. APRIL RENT FOR FREE IF EXECUTED BY END OF MARCH!!