Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:49 AM

3111 Bourbon Street Circle

3111 Bourbon Street Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Bourbon Street Circle, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home tucked away in the Lakeside community fo Orleans on The Lake with quick access to The Rockwall Harbor and I-30. Home offers beautiful hardwood floors on main level, neutral carpet in bedrooms and natural lighting throughout. Large kitchen includes island, lots of storage, ss appliances and is open to spacious living with fireplace. First floor also has office with build in desk and storage and full bathroom. Second level has enormous master with fireplace, jetted tub, walk in closet and balcony. Both secondary rooms also offer walk in closets. Pets are case by case basis only. APRIL RENT FOR FREE IF EXECUTED BY END OF MARCH!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Bourbon Street Circle have any available units?
3111 Bourbon Street Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3111 Bourbon Street Circle have?
Some of 3111 Bourbon Street Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Bourbon Street Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Bourbon Street Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Bourbon Street Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 Bourbon Street Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3111 Bourbon Street Circle offer parking?
No, 3111 Bourbon Street Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3111 Bourbon Street Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Bourbon Street Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Bourbon Street Circle have a pool?
No, 3111 Bourbon Street Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Bourbon Street Circle have accessible units?
No, 3111 Bourbon Street Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Bourbon Street Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Bourbon Street Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 Bourbon Street Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3111 Bourbon Street Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

