Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Lovely, updated condo. Open floor plan. Light and bright. Large breakfast bar. Full size washer dryer area. Pretty faux wood floors throughout. Spacious, covered balcony with tree views on one side and lake views on the other.

Community pool, tennis, park, playground, private ponds, and 24 hour security. Owner pays all HOA fees for tenants use of the amenities.