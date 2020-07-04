All apartments in Rockwall
231 Henry M Chandler Drive.
Location

231 Henry M Chandler Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! This Spyglass Hill Condo has a Fabulous Lake View and Large Patio for Watching Sunsets and Just Relaxing! An Open Living Room with Decorative Fireplace and Wood Type Flooring. Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar, SS Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Comes with a full size Washer-Dryer. Two Bedrooms are separated with Private Baths.
Master Bath has Extra Windows and Great Lighting! This Condo is also a Great Place to Enjoy the Full Amenities provided by owner thru Chandlers Landing.
Fee is $60.00 for Full Screening. Will need copy of DL, 3 Pay stubs or Proof of Income. Background Check will be done. Pets are case by case. No Aggressive Large Dogs. No Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Nitty Gritty

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 231 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
231 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 231 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 231 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
231 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Henry M Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 231 Henry M Chandler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 231 Henry M Chandler Drive offer parking?
No, 231 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 231 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Henry M Chandler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Henry M Chandler Drive have a pool?
No, 231 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 231 Henry M Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 231 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Henry M Chandler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

