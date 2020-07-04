231 Henry M Chandler Drive.

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! This Spyglass Hill Condo has a Fabulous Lake View and Large Patio for Watching Sunsets and Just Relaxing! An Open Living Room with Decorative Fireplace and Wood Type Flooring. Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar, SS Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Comes with a full size Washer-Dryer. Two Bedrooms are separated with Private Baths.

Master Bath has Extra Windows and Great Lighting! This Condo is also a Great Place to Enjoy the Full Amenities provided by owner thru Chandlers Landing.

Fee is $60.00 for Full Screening. Will need copy of DL, 3 Pay stubs or Proof of Income. Background Check will be done. Pets are case by case. No Aggressive Large Dogs. No Cats.