Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:00 AM

2250 Acacia

2250 Acacia · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Acacia, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Great property with new laminated floors just installed. Large living and dining combo with fireplace. Kitchen has ton's of counter space and all appliances remain including the refrigerator. Vacant and move in ready. Owner has requested no pets of any kind. No smokers the home has been recently updated. Easy access to I30 from hwy 276.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Acacia have any available units?
2250 Acacia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2250 Acacia have?
Some of 2250 Acacia's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Acacia currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Acacia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Acacia pet-friendly?
No, 2250 Acacia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2250 Acacia offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Acacia offers parking.
Does 2250 Acacia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 Acacia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Acacia have a pool?
No, 2250 Acacia does not have a pool.
Does 2250 Acacia have accessible units?
No, 2250 Acacia does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Acacia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 Acacia has units with dishwashers.
Does 2250 Acacia have units with air conditioning?
No, 2250 Acacia does not have units with air conditioning.

