1970 Broken Lance Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning entry way showcases grand staircase. Resort style pool, hot-tub, and covered patio put a new emphasis on stay-cation! Wood beams in the family room lead to an Austin Stone fireplace floor to ceiling. Enjoy an oversized jetted tub with see through fireplace in the Master Bathroom as well as, two person, walk-in marble shower with bench. Master Bedroom has beautiful step ceiling with recessed lighting. Garage enters into Mud-Utility room with custom cabinets for coats and shoes. Private staircase leads to Guest Quarters spacious living room, washer-dryer connections, granite shower, and bedroom. Three more bedrooms upstairs with a living area or playroom. Custom walk-thru storage under the stairs.