Last updated December 9 2019 at 11:52 PM

1889 Signal Ridge Place

1889 Signal Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1889 Signal Ridge Place, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Great 2-2 townhome in desirable neighborhood.Beautiful wood laminate floors in an open concept living & dining rm. Enjoy romantic evenings in front of the gas log fireplace. Gorgeous wood laminate floor flows into both bedrooms. Large master bedroom & bathroom w jetted tub to relax after a long day. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage & marble tile countertops. Greenbelt & 3 pools on property. Walking distance to Harbor & Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1889 Signal Ridge Place have any available units?
1889 Signal Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1889 Signal Ridge Place have?
Some of 1889 Signal Ridge Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1889 Signal Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
1889 Signal Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1889 Signal Ridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 1889 Signal Ridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1889 Signal Ridge Place offer parking?
No, 1889 Signal Ridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 1889 Signal Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1889 Signal Ridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1889 Signal Ridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 1889 Signal Ridge Place has a pool.
Does 1889 Signal Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 1889 Signal Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1889 Signal Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1889 Signal Ridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1889 Signal Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1889 Signal Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.

