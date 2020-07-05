1889 Signal Ridge Place

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities pool

Great 2-2 townhome in desirable neighborhood.Beautiful wood laminate floors in an open concept living & dining rm. Enjoy romantic evenings in front of the gas log fireplace. Gorgeous wood laminate floor flows into both bedrooms. Large master bedroom & bathroom w jetted tub to relax after a long day. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage & marble tile countertops. Greenbelt & 3 pools on property. Walking distance to Harbor & Lake.