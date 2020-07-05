Great 2-2 townhome in desirable neighborhood.Beautiful wood laminate floors in an open concept living & dining rm. Enjoy romantic evenings in front of the gas log fireplace. Gorgeous wood laminate floor flows into both bedrooms. Large master bedroom & bathroom w jetted tub to relax after a long day. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage & marble tile countertops. Greenbelt & 3 pools on property. Walking distance to Harbor & Lake.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1889 Signal Ridge Place have any available units?
1889 Signal Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1889 Signal Ridge Place have?
Some of 1889 Signal Ridge Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1889 Signal Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
1889 Signal Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.