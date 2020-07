Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 beds, 2 bath home with open floor plan from kitchen to living room. Granite counter, light back drop, new dishwasher. Large living room and nice sized bedrooms. Ceiling fans, laminate wood floor, tile and carpet. Close to I-30 high way and shopping center. 5 Min to the Lake Ray Hubbard. Fresh paint Interior and exterior back in Summer 2018. New carpet will be installed before moving in on Master bedroom and two others bedrooms. Ready for move in May 1st.