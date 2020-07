Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This is a gem. First floor, corner unit backing up to trees. Freshly painted. Walk in tiled shower. Washer and Dryer. Large, covered patio off of living-dining. Small, covered patio off of Bedroom. Will consider pets--no large dogs or cats. Well maintained community in walking distance to the Harbor District, with it's abundance of lakeside restaurants and entertainment. Community has security fencing and several pools.