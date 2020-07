Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Custom Home in the highly desired community of Park Place Rockwall. Built in 2017 this home has an open floor plan, wood styled ceramic tile floors in living area, granite in kitchen plus stainless appliances, oversized 2 car garage, includes washer and dryer, large fenced yard, on a cul de sac. Close to Harry Myers Park, Old Town Rockwall, Interstate 30 and all major highways. Landscaping is included in Rent. Must see to appreciate home and neighborhood.