Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground sauna

It's where elegance and luxury meet classic Western style. As you pass through our archways onto our park-like property, our stucco and stone design will remind you of a simpler time, when expansive ranches dotted the landscape. But this is Richardson, Texas, and you've discovered Sweetwater at Buckingham an apartment community with luxury touches located on a picture-perfect property wrapped around a private lake.



Sweetwater at Buckingham offers five unique floor plans ranging from one to three bedrooms. Our landscaped property includes a resort-style swimming pool with heated spa, a dry sauna, recreation center, fitness facility, and a clubhouse with a fully-equipped kitchen. In your apartment, you'll find a gourmet kitchen, nine-foot ceilings, garden-style soaking tubs, ample closet space, and private balconies and patios. It's time to discover true luxury, Texas style! It's time to discover Sweetwater at Buckingham.