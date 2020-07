Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden concierge conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Earthy and modern, Jefferson Vantage is a refined lodge with a view. Inside and out, natural materials mix with clean lines and geometric patterns for an unexpected level of sophistication. Life at Vantage is as laid-back as it is active and social. Nestled between a creek and a wooded preserve with miles of hiking and biking trails, Vantage is the perfect home for urban explorers with a heart for the outdoors.