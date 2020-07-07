All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 925 Spring Valley Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
925 Spring Valley Plaza
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:10 AM

925 Spring Valley Plaza

925 Spring Valley Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

925 Spring Valley Plaza, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this open floor-plan 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage house. House has an upgraded hardwood floor and upgraded kitchen countertops with convenient access to Central and DART.
The house has a spacious living room, a cozy fire place and a private backyard.
The Master bedroom has walk in closet which has a master bathroom with shower, dual sinks, & built in cabinets. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and good closet space.
The spacious eat-in kitchen is well equipped with a pantry, & plenty of cabinetry for your every storage need! One additional bedroom and spacious living area complete this charming home. Fenced backyard w plenty of space for summer outdoor activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Spring Valley Plaza have any available units?
925 Spring Valley Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Spring Valley Plaza have?
Some of 925 Spring Valley Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Spring Valley Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
925 Spring Valley Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Spring Valley Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 925 Spring Valley Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 925 Spring Valley Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 925 Spring Valley Plaza offers parking.
Does 925 Spring Valley Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 Spring Valley Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Spring Valley Plaza have a pool?
No, 925 Spring Valley Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 925 Spring Valley Plaza have accessible units?
No, 925 Spring Valley Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Spring Valley Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Spring Valley Plaza has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District