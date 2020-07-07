925 Spring Valley Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this open floor-plan 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage house. House has an upgraded hardwood floor and upgraded kitchen countertops with convenient access to Central and DART.

The house has a spacious living room, a cozy fire place and a private backyard.

The Master bedroom has walk in closet which has a master bathroom with shower, dual sinks, & built in cabinets. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and good closet space.

The spacious eat-in kitchen is well equipped with a pantry, & plenty of cabinetry for your every storage need! One additional bedroom and spacious living area complete this charming home. Fenced backyard w plenty of space for summer outdoor activities.