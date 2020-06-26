All apartments in Richardson
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:42 AM

908 Wateka

908 Wateka Way · No Longer Available
Location

908 Wateka Way, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom with 2 full baths in Greenwood Hills. Nicely landscaped with decorative lighting and stone patio. Neutral tones throughout. Living is great size with wide plank flooring. Kitchen offers granite, gas range, refrigerator, lots of cabinets with fogged glass, eat in kitchen with bar, and overlooks a huge dining area that has a brick accent wall. 4 bedrooms with vinyl flooring, remote controlled ceiling fans. Guest bath has plenty of counter space and bathtub shower combo. Master has tiled walk in shower with walk in closet as well. Lots of natural light and very clean. Close to UTD, Hwy 75, George Bush, Statefarm Cityline, shopping, and plenty of restaurants. RISD and JJ Pearce.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Wateka have any available units?
908 Wateka doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Wateka have?
Some of 908 Wateka's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Wateka currently offering any rent specials?
908 Wateka is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Wateka pet-friendly?
No, 908 Wateka is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 908 Wateka offer parking?
Yes, 908 Wateka offers parking.
Does 908 Wateka have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Wateka does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Wateka have a pool?
No, 908 Wateka does not have a pool.
Does 908 Wateka have accessible units?
No, 908 Wateka does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Wateka have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Wateka has units with dishwashers.

