908 Wateka

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4 bedroom with 2 full baths in Greenwood Hills. Nicely landscaped with decorative lighting and stone patio. Neutral tones throughout. Living is great size with wide plank flooring. Kitchen offers granite, gas range, refrigerator, lots of cabinets with fogged glass, eat in kitchen with bar, and overlooks a huge dining area that has a brick accent wall. 4 bedrooms with vinyl flooring, remote controlled ceiling fans. Guest bath has plenty of counter space and bathtub shower combo. Master has tiled walk in shower with walk in closet as well. Lots of natural light and very clean. Close to UTD, Hwy 75, George Bush, Statefarm Cityline, shopping, and plenty of restaurants. RISD and JJ Pearce.