Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Great family 4 bedroom home in sought after College Park North. 2 and 1.2 baths. Ready for occupancy with a big fenced back yard ready for kids and pets. Split bedrooms, formal dining and living room. Large den with a fireplace, wood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 2 car rear entry garage. Never leased before in a quiet well located neighborhood. Must see!