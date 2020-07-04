833 Rohan Drive

Amenities
This lovely townhome boasts one of the largest floorplans in this gated subdivision. Beautifully finished with stainless appliances, granite countertops, high ceilings, and eco-friendly smart switches, locks, and lighting with Alexa compatibility. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and sidekick washer are included with the lease! Induction cooktop, dishwasher, built in microwave, a large island and pantry finish out the kitchen. Large eastward facing floor to ceiling windows grace the living area with a balcony. Hardwoods throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, a beautiful master bath, covered patio, and two car garage make this home a must see. Yard work and HOA dues are also included with the lease.