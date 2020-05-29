All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 827 Brentwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
827 Brentwood Lane
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:34 PM

827 Brentwood Lane

827 Brentwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

827 Brentwood Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walking distance to University of Texas at Dallas (UTD). Hard to find charming house in this desired Richardson Neighborhood. Spacious 3 bedrooms house in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with wood floor and tiles. Vaulted ceiling with lots of natural light. Partially furnished with appliance, includes washer, dryer, cooktop, and refrigerator. Minutes to shopping, restaurant, library, schools, UTD, etc...
A Must See.

Clean and Bright. Ready to move in. Will not last long for this high demanding area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Brentwood Lane have any available units?
827 Brentwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 Brentwood Lane have?
Some of 827 Brentwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Brentwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
827 Brentwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Brentwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 827 Brentwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 827 Brentwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 827 Brentwood Lane offers parking.
Does 827 Brentwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 Brentwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Brentwood Lane have a pool?
No, 827 Brentwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 827 Brentwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 827 Brentwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Brentwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 Brentwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District