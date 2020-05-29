827 Brentwood Lane

Amenities

Walking distance to University of Texas at Dallas (UTD). Hard to find charming house in this desired Richardson Neighborhood. Spacious 3 bedrooms house in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with wood floor and tiles. Vaulted ceiling with lots of natural light. Partially furnished with appliance, includes washer, dryer, cooktop, and refrigerator. Minutes to shopping, restaurant, library, schools, UTD, etc...

A Must See.



Clean and Bright. Ready to move in. Will not last long for this high demanding area.