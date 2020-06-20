4Bd.2Bth Cool Upscale Rental. Better Than The Rest. Easy Yard.Clean and Ready.Great Location.Great Schools. Bamboo Flooring. New Carpet.New Paint.Updated Everything.Large Bdrs. Large Closets. 2Walkin Closets in Master. Vaulted Ceiling. Cool Fireplace wClay Logs. Lots of Windows. Nice Blinds. Light and Bright. 2 Car Garage with Opener. Storage in Garage. Gardeners Yard. Lawn Sprinkler System. Backyard Deck. Nice Refrig come with House. New Wood Privacy Fence. All Measurement are Approximate. Tenant and Tenant Agent to Verify All Information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 817 Sherbrook Drive have any available units?
817 Sherbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Sherbrook Drive have?
Some of 817 Sherbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Sherbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 Sherbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.