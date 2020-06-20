817 Sherbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4Bd.2Bth Cool Upscale Rental. Better Than The Rest. Easy Yard.Clean and Ready.Great Location.Great Schools. Bamboo Flooring. New Carpet.New Paint.Updated Everything.Large Bdrs. Large Closets. 2Walkin Closets in Master. Vaulted Ceiling. Cool Fireplace wClay Logs. Lots of Windows. Nice Blinds. Light and Bright. 2 Car Garage with Opener. Storage in Garage. Gardeners Yard. Lawn Sprinkler System. Backyard Deck. Nice Refrig come with House. New Wood Privacy Fence. All Measurement are Approximate. Tenant and Tenant Agent to Verify All Information.