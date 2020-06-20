All apartments in Richardson
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:30 AM

817 Sherbrook Drive

817 Sherbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

817 Sherbrook Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4Bd.2Bth Cool Upscale Rental. Better Than The Rest. Easy Yard.Clean and Ready.Great Location.Great Schools. Bamboo Flooring. New Carpet.New Paint.Updated Everything.Large Bdrs. Large Closets. 2Walkin Closets in Master. Vaulted Ceiling. Cool Fireplace wClay Logs. Lots of Windows. Nice Blinds. Light and Bright. 2 Car Garage with Opener. Storage in Garage. Gardeners Yard. Lawn Sprinkler System. Backyard Deck. Nice Refrig come with House. New Wood Privacy Fence. All Measurement are Approximate. Tenant and Tenant Agent to Verify All Information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Sherbrook Drive have any available units?
817 Sherbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Sherbrook Drive have?
Some of 817 Sherbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Sherbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 Sherbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Sherbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 817 Sherbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 817 Sherbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 817 Sherbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 817 Sherbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Sherbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Sherbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 817 Sherbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 817 Sherbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 Sherbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Sherbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Sherbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

