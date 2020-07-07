812 Wateka Way

Amenities

***AVAILABLE NOW****3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in the highly desired Richardson area. This property features a floor to ceiling wood burning brick fireplace in living room, the kitchen opens up into the living room and provides panoramic views of the private backyard through the double patio sliders. The property is located with a mile of all elementary, middle and high schools. Close to restaurants, shopping, churches and parks. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful property with prime location! Call 214-340-9302 to schedule your showing today- this property won't last long! CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED- DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.