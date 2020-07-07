All apartments in Richardson
812 Wateka Way
812 Wateka Way

812 Wateka Way · No Longer Available
Location

812 Wateka Way, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***AVAILABLE NOW****3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in the highly desired Richardson area. This property features a floor to ceiling wood burning brick fireplace in living room, the kitchen opens up into the living room and provides panoramic views of the private backyard through the double patio sliders. The property is located with a mile of all elementary, middle and high schools. Close to restaurants, shopping, churches and parks. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful property with prime location! Call 214-340-9302 to schedule your showing today- this property won't last long! CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED- DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Wateka Way have any available units?
812 Wateka Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Wateka Way have?
Some of 812 Wateka Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Wateka Way currently offering any rent specials?
812 Wateka Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Wateka Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Wateka Way is pet friendly.
Does 812 Wateka Way offer parking?
Yes, 812 Wateka Way offers parking.
Does 812 Wateka Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Wateka Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Wateka Way have a pool?
No, 812 Wateka Way does not have a pool.
Does 812 Wateka Way have accessible units?
No, 812 Wateka Way does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Wateka Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Wateka Way does not have units with dishwashers.

