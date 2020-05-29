736 Downing Drive

Amenities
Study has a closet and en-suite bath so can also be 4th bedroom. Beautifully updated 4 bed home with 3.5 bath in desirable Richardson neighborhood. This family home boasts a circle drive accented with pristine landscaping. Wood floors through most of the home. A large living room featuring picture-frame window and tray ceiling. Kitchen highlights granite countertops, built in microwave, ceramic top convection oven and extensive cabinet space. Spacious dining room with crown molding and 8 foot sliding glass door to the deck. The master suite features a walk in closet & bath with a separate shower. Enjoy the Texas weather year around on the covered patio or spacious back deck and large backyard.