736 Downing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Study has a closet and en-suite bath so can also be 4th bedroom. Beautifully updated 4 bed home with 3.5 bath in desirable Richardson neighborhood. This family home boasts a circle drive accented with pristine landscaping. Wood floors through most of the home. A large living room featuring picture-­frame window and tray ceiling. Kitchen highlights granite countertops, built ­in microwave, ceramic top convection oven and extensive cabinet space. Spacious dining room with crown molding and 8 foot sliding glass door to the deck. The master suite features a walk­ in closet & bath with a separate shower. Enjoy the Texas weather year around on the covered patio or spacious back deck and large backyard.