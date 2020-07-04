668 S Greenville Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous Town home! Rich Wide Plank Hardwoods in Living, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances! Travertine Backsplash in Kitchen with a Gas Range. Ceiling Fans in all Beds. Master bedroom has amazing designer wallpaper with a HUGE Walk In Closet and Linen Closet! Master bathroom has great lighting with large walk in shower, soaker tub in 2nd Bath. Wrought Iron Spindles on Staircase off a Large Living area, with soaring ceilings! 8ft Entry Door, Rounded Corners, Recessed Lighting, Beautiful Cabinets! Convenient location, walking distance to many restaurants and entertainment! A must see! Landlord prefers a 680 or higher credit score.