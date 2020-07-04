All apartments in Richardson
668 S Greenville Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

668 S Greenville Avenue

668 South Greenville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

668 South Greenville Avenue, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Town home! Rich Wide Plank Hardwoods in Living, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances! Travertine Backsplash in Kitchen with a Gas Range. Ceiling Fans in all Beds. Master bedroom has amazing designer wallpaper with a HUGE Walk In Closet and Linen Closet! Master bathroom has great lighting with large walk in shower, soaker tub in 2nd Bath. Wrought Iron Spindles on Staircase off a Large Living area, with soaring ceilings! 8ft Entry Door, Rounded Corners, Recessed Lighting, Beautiful Cabinets! Convenient location, walking distance to many restaurants and entertainment! A must see! Landlord prefers a 680 or higher credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 S Greenville Avenue have any available units?
668 S Greenville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 S Greenville Avenue have?
Some of 668 S Greenville Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 S Greenville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
668 S Greenville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 S Greenville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 668 S Greenville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 668 S Greenville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 668 S Greenville Avenue offers parking.
Does 668 S Greenville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 668 S Greenville Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 S Greenville Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 668 S Greenville Avenue has a pool.
Does 668 S Greenville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 668 S Greenville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 668 S Greenville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 S Greenville Avenue has units with dishwashers.

