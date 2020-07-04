668 S Greenville Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Town home! Rich Wide Plank Hardwoods in Living, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances! Travertine Backsplash in Kitchen with a Gas Range. Ceiling Fans in all Beds. Master bedroom has amazing designer wallpaper with a HUGE Walk In Closet and Linen Closet! Master bathroom has great lighting with large walk in shower, soaker tub in 2nd Bath. Wrought Iron Spindles on Staircase off a Large Living area, with soaring ceilings! 8ft Entry Door, Rounded Corners, Recessed Lighting, Beautiful Cabinets! Convenient location, walking distance to many restaurants and entertainment! A must see! Landlord prefers a 680 or higher credit score.