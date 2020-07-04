All apartments in Richardson
615 Matthew Place
615 Matthew Place

615 Matthew Place · No Longer Available
Location

615 Matthew Place, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate and beautiful townhome in the heart of Richardson is ready to move in. Conveniently located close to DART station, 75, 635, shopping and major employers. Modern kitchen with gas range and SS appliances including refrigerator, large walk in pantry, tall vaulted ceiling in the living room, large master suite with HUGE walk-in closet, private bath with garden tub and separate shower, 2 car attached garage. Washer and dryer stay. Community pool, playground, walking rails. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Matthew Place have any available units?
615 Matthew Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Matthew Place have?
Some of 615 Matthew Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Matthew Place currently offering any rent specials?
615 Matthew Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Matthew Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Matthew Place is pet friendly.
Does 615 Matthew Place offer parking?
Yes, 615 Matthew Place offers parking.
Does 615 Matthew Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 Matthew Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Matthew Place have a pool?
Yes, 615 Matthew Place has a pool.
Does 615 Matthew Place have accessible units?
No, 615 Matthew Place does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Matthew Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Matthew Place has units with dishwashers.

