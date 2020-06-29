All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 612 Cambridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
612 Cambridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

612 Cambridge Drive

612 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

612 Cambridge Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Updated home with 2 living areas in RISD including JJPearce. Stylish hard surface flooring throughout and newly painted walls. Second living area is spectacular with floor to ceiling windows to backyard. This flexible space can be used for living room, game room, play room. Spacious kitchen has modern cabinets and granite countertops. Includes refrigerator, microwave and a gas range! Bathrooms have new fixtures and shower surrounds. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and master has his and her closets. 2-car garage. Big back yard with deck, wooden fence and storage bldg. Great location close to 75, George Bush, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
612 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 612 Cambridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 612 Cambridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 612 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 612 Cambridge Drive offers parking.
Does 612 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Cambridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Cambridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District