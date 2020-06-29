612 Cambridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Updated home with 2 living areas in RISD including JJPearce. Stylish hard surface flooring throughout and newly painted walls. Second living area is spectacular with floor to ceiling windows to backyard. This flexible space can be used for living room, game room, play room. Spacious kitchen has modern cabinets and granite countertops. Includes refrigerator, microwave and a gas range! Bathrooms have new fixtures and shower surrounds. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and master has his and her closets. 2-car garage. Big back yard with deck, wooden fence and storage bldg. Great location close to 75, George Bush, restaurants and shopping.