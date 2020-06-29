Beautiful Spacious 2 story home in Richardson! Big windows throughout the home illuminate it in natural light. Open floor plan perfect for gatherings and entertaining! Harwood flooring in all main living areas and carpet in the large bedrooms. Walk-in closets with lots of room. Big backyard and a covered patio great for enjoying the beautiful weather! Well maintained and overall gorgeous home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Frances Way have any available units?
605 Frances Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Frances Way have?
Some of 605 Frances Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Frances Way currently offering any rent specials?
605 Frances Way is not currently offering any rent specials.