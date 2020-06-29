All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 605 Frances Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
605 Frances Way
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:13 AM

605 Frances Way

605 Frances Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

605 Frances Way, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful Spacious 2 story home in Richardson! Big windows throughout the home illuminate it in natural light. Open floor plan perfect for gatherings and entertaining! Harwood flooring in all main living areas and carpet in the large bedrooms. Walk-in closets with lots of room. Big backyard and a covered patio great for enjoying the beautiful weather! Well maintained and overall gorgeous home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Frances Way have any available units?
605 Frances Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Frances Way have?
Some of 605 Frances Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Frances Way currently offering any rent specials?
605 Frances Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Frances Way pet-friendly?
No, 605 Frances Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 605 Frances Way offer parking?
No, 605 Frances Way does not offer parking.
Does 605 Frances Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Frances Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Frances Way have a pool?
No, 605 Frances Way does not have a pool.
Does 605 Frances Way have accessible units?
No, 605 Frances Way does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Frances Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Frances Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District