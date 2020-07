Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage media room

Move-in ready! This updated house is close to Breckinridge Park. Beautiful wood and tile flooring on first floor, Kitchen opens to family room, gas cooktop, maple cabinetry, radiant barrier, solar screens. Master down, Study with french door, art niche, rounded corners, iron railings. 3 bedrooms and media room upstairs. Great location close to hiking trails and playground. This house is a must see!