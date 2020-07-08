5317 Saint Croix Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious home featuring 6 bedrooms! Home has 2 bedrooms downstairs, a 2nd bedroom could also be a study w French Doors w full bath. Master w access to the backyard. HUGE bath w dual vanities, shower & 2 walk-in Closets. High ceilings & open floor plan. Kitchen has AMAZING island, granite, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets & counter top space. Bonus office nook by kitchen. Family room is spacious & features a fireplace w gas logs & direct access to the backyard. Upstairs features 4 additional bedrooms, large gameroom & a bonus flex space. Updated CARPET & PAINT! GREAT LOCATION - walk to Schell Elementary. Just minutes to Breckinridge Park, City Line, 190 President George Bush Turnpike and 75 Central Expressway.