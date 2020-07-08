All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 5317 Saint Croix Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
5317 Saint Croix Court
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:58 AM

5317 Saint Croix Court

5317 St. Croix Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5317 St. Croix Court, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious home featuring 6 bedrooms! Home has 2 bedrooms downstairs, a 2nd bedroom could also be a study w French Doors w full bath. Master w access to the backyard. HUGE bath w dual vanities, shower & 2 walk-in Closets. High ceilings & open floor plan. Kitchen has AMAZING island, granite, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets & counter top space. Bonus office nook by kitchen. Family room is spacious & features a fireplace w gas logs & direct access to the backyard. Upstairs features 4 additional bedrooms, large gameroom & a bonus flex space. Updated CARPET & PAINT! GREAT LOCATION - walk to Schell Elementary. Just minutes to Breckinridge Park, City Line, 190 President George Bush Turnpike and 75 Central Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 Saint Croix Court have any available units?
5317 Saint Croix Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5317 Saint Croix Court have?
Some of 5317 Saint Croix Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5317 Saint Croix Court currently offering any rent specials?
5317 Saint Croix Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 Saint Croix Court pet-friendly?
No, 5317 Saint Croix Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 5317 Saint Croix Court offer parking?
Yes, 5317 Saint Croix Court offers parking.
Does 5317 Saint Croix Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 Saint Croix Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 Saint Croix Court have a pool?
No, 5317 Saint Croix Court does not have a pool.
Does 5317 Saint Croix Court have accessible units?
No, 5317 Saint Croix Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 Saint Croix Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5317 Saint Croix Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District