Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

526 E Spring Valley Road - Step into style at 526 E. Spring Valley Road! This gorgeous home with stunning curb appeal is located in an amazing location with easy access to TI, Dart, shopping centers, Glenville Park, and within walking distance to Harben Elementary! Original hardwood floors throughout most of the home with tile entry, tile kitchen, and tile bathrooms. Kitchen is decked out to the nines and fit for a chef!



(RLNE5307640)