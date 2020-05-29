Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

512 Salem Dr. Richardson, 75080 - Welcome to your inviting, spacious and light-filled home! You'll find the floorplan has a great flow, perfect for entertaining family & friends. When you enter, you're greeted with a fabulous open living & dining space. Features & upgrades include engineered wood floors throughout except tile in the kitchen & bathrooms - NO CARPET. Tall ceilings & large windows. Heavily treed lot with plenty of outdoor living space. Six-panel doors installed throughout. Fresh white interior paint. Fireplace with custom wood mantel. Over-sized 2-car garage. Amazing location close to parks, retail & restaurants, UTD and major freeways. Zoned for the highly sought after JJ Pearce feeder pattern in Richardson ISD.



(RLNE5406997)