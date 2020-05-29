All apartments in Richardson
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:49 AM

512 Salem Dr.

512 Salem Drive · No Longer Available
Location

512 Salem Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
512 Salem Dr. Richardson, 75080 - Welcome to your inviting, spacious and light-filled home! You'll find the floorplan has a great flow, perfect for entertaining family & friends. When you enter, you're greeted with a fabulous open living & dining space. Features & upgrades include engineered wood floors throughout except tile in the kitchen & bathrooms - NO CARPET. Tall ceilings & large windows. Heavily treed lot with plenty of outdoor living space. Six-panel doors installed throughout. Fresh white interior paint. Fireplace with custom wood mantel. Over-sized 2-car garage. Amazing location close to parks, retail & restaurants, UTD and major freeways. Zoned for the highly sought after JJ Pearce feeder pattern in Richardson ISD.

(RLNE5406997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Salem Dr. have any available units?
512 Salem Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Salem Dr. have?
Some of 512 Salem Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Salem Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
512 Salem Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Salem Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 512 Salem Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 512 Salem Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 512 Salem Dr. offers parking.
Does 512 Salem Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Salem Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Salem Dr. have a pool?
No, 512 Salem Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 512 Salem Dr. have accessible units?
No, 512 Salem Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Salem Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Salem Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

