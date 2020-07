Amenities

Condo apartment available for move-in now! Located minutes from UTD in Canyon Creek -- one of the safest neighborhoods in the greater North Dallas area, this unit features 2 full bedrooms and 2 full private baths and a large patio overlooking the golf course. Unit has been updated with wood flooring throughout. Amenities included at no extra charge: community pool, free parking, in-house washer and dryer and is pet friendly!