500 Towne House Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath half duplex. Living room is spacious with a lovely wood burning fireplace and laminate flooring. Kitchen is good sized, has lots of counter top space convenient for cooking big meals. The double oven is being replaced with an oven with a range. The landlord will include a fridge, washer and dryer as well. The kitchen and restrooms have tile flooring and the bedrooms have carpet. All bedrooms have walk in closets. The backyard is cozy and low maintenance. Centrally located in Richardson with quick commute to 75 and 635.