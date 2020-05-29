4404 Breckinridge Boulevard

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom home in sought after Plano Schools. Perfectly located across the street from Breckinridge Park. This wonderful property has hardwood floor, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Large master with walk-in closet, Jetted tub and Shower, 3rd living or Study just off entry, Upstairs includes open gameroom and enormous bonus room, perfect for a media room as well as a 3 car garage. ALL WALLPAPER HAS BEEN REMOVED. Private back yard and access to Community Pool. Pets on a case by case basis.