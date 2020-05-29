All apartments in Richardson
4404 Breckinridge Boulevard
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:11 AM

4404 Breckinridge Boulevard

4404 Breckenridge Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4404 Breckenridge Blvd, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in sought after Plano Schools. Perfectly located across the street from Breckinridge Park. This wonderful property has hardwood floor, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Large master with walk-in closet, Jetted tub and Shower, 3rd living or Study just off entry, Upstairs includes open gameroom and enormous bonus room, perfect for a media room as well as a 3 car garage. ALL WALLPAPER HAS BEEN REMOVED. Private back yard and access to Community Pool. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard have any available units?
4404 Breckinridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard have?
Some of 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Breckinridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4404 Breckinridge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

