431 Daniel Street

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Richardson includes laminate flooring, ceiling fans, W/S connections, appliances, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage. The home is located in a great location, minutes from Camelot Shopping Center, Dollar General, The Billiard Den, Domino's Pizza, Arapaho Village Shopping Center, Tom Thums, Tuesday Morning and so much more. It's minutes from Richardson YMCA, the Civic Center, the post office and the public library! You can easily hop on 75 for a quick commute.It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.